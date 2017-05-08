SC irked over non-compliance of eviction order

The Supreme Court. (File Photo) The Supreme Court. (File Photo)

Irked over non-compliance of its order asking a litigant to leave the tenanted premises, the Supreme Court today directed his lawyer to ensure that the order is complied with during the day or his client may be sent to jail tomorrow.

“Tell your (advocate) client clearly that he will have to comply with our order or we will send him to jail directly from the court.

“If you have not vacated the premises as per our earlier order, then you are in for a serious trouble, sir. This is our order. We will send you to jail tomorrow,” a bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul said.

The apex court, while disposing of an appeal against an order of the Allahabad High Court on November 11 last year, had asked one Mohd Israil and his co-petitioner to vacate the tenanted premises in Uttar Pradesh by April 30 this year.

The moment the matter came up for hearing, the bench asked the counsel for Israil regarding compliance of its eviction order.

It got irked on being intimated that the tenanted premises was yet to be vacated and asked the lawyer to tell his client to appear personally tomorrow.

“Post for hearing on May 9. The petitioners are directed to remain present in court in person on May 9,” it ordered.

Earlier, the court had said “We are however satisfied, that some time should be granted to the petitioners to search for an alternative accommodation and to move thereto. In the above view of the matter, we allow the petitioners to retain possession of the premises in question till April 30, 2017.”

“The petitioners shall also file usual undertaking before this Court…, indicating inter alia, that they will not create any third party rights in the meantime, and further, that they shall handover peaceful vacant possession of the premises in question to the respondents, on or before April 30,” it had said.

