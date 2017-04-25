SC indicts wife for lies, husband has to pay Rs 1.5 crore

The Supreme court of India The Supreme court of India

The Supreme Court indicted a woman for making false allegations against her husband but asked the man to pay Rs 1.5 crore to get the divorce from her.

The bench accepted the man’s contention that the wife had made sham accusations against him following their separation in 1999 and this amounted to cruelty under the Hindu Marriage Act and was a ground for divorce. But it said the man would have to cough up Rs 50 lakh as one-time alimony and another Rs 1 crore towards a new house for his estranged wife for obtaining the divorce decree.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 25, 2017 3:00 am