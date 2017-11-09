SC hear plea for probe into medical admission scam

In September, the CBI had arrested retired Orissa High Court judge Ishrat Masroor Quddusi and five others, including the chairman of a private medical college in Lucknow, in connection with the medical admission scam case. In September, the CBI had arrested retired Orissa High Court judge Ishrat Masroor Quddusi and five others, including the chairman of a private medical college in Lucknow, in connection with the medical admission scam case.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a petition seeking probe into a medical admission scam allegedly involving a former judge of the Orissa High Court.

The bench of Justice J. Chelameswar said it would hear the matter later on Thursday after senior counsel Dushyant Dave mentioned the matter for an early hearing.

On Wednesday, a petition was filed seeking a SIT probe into the matter before Justice Chelameswar and he agreed to hear it.

However, in the post lunch session on Wednesday it surfaced that the matter that Justice Chelameswar had said he would hear was assigned to another bench by Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

