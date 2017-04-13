SC grants time till May 8 to Haji Ali Dargah Trust to remove encroachments

Haji Ali Dargah Haji Ali Dargah

Supreme Court after hearing the petition regarding entry of women into Haji Ali Dargah sanctum sanctorum asked Haji Ali Dargah Trust notify if it will assist in removing encroachment in 908 sq mt area. The court has given time till May 8 to the Dargah Trust to complete the job of removal of encroachments. According to the apex court 171 sq mt land on which mosque is built will be protected.

The apex court will hear the matter again at 2 PM.

According to a PTI report, a bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar made it clear that it was willing to pass some orders today itself as there was no dispute that there were encroachments around the dargah. The bench also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul said that 171 sq mt land having the mosque on it will be protected but the rest has to be removed and demolished.

A campaign was launched by the Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA), that works for muslim women empowerment. The activists of the group decided to offer prayers at the Haji Ali Dargah in June 2012. The activists realised that women had no access to the Asthana — the actual spot where the saint is buried. The trust decided to deny entry to women to grave as they considered it un-Islamic.

Last year, the apex court stayed the entry of women inside the shrine till October 17 and said that the Dargah management would come out with a progressive stand in two weeks. In November, Noorjehan S Niaz, co-founder of Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA) along with a group of activists planned to enter the shrine and pray at saint’s mausoleum. The BMMA had challenged the ban imposed by Dargah Trust in 2014.

Further hearing deferred to May 9.

