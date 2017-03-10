SC grants parole to Paras Mal Lodha for mother’s funeral

Paras Mal Lodha. Archive Paras Mal Lodha. Archive

The Supreme Court Thursday granted parole to Kolkata based-businessman Paras Mal Lodha, arrested in connection with conversion of old currency to new notes, to perform last rites of his mother. A bench led by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar ordered for releasing Lodha on parole till March 28 after his lawyer K K Manan mentioned the matter for an urgent hearing. The court said that Lodha, who was being taken to Chennai in connection with a criminal case, would be released on parole when the train, in which he was travelling, reaches Nagpur.

The bench said that a CBI official, not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police, will accompany him during the period of parole, and that Lodha shall surrender before Tihar jail authorities in New Delhi on March 29. Lodha, along with others, have been arrested in connection with conversion of more than

Rs 25 crore of old notes to new notes in two cases. The first case relates to Tamil Nadu’s sand mining baron Shekhar Reddy, in which the Income Tax department has reportedly made the biggest detection of unaccounted income of over Rs 142 crore. The second case relates to Delhi-based lawyer Rohit Tandon. The Delhi Police and the I-T department had seized Rs 13.5 crore from a law firm belonging to the lawyer.