SC grants Abdul Nasser Mahdani permission to attend son’s marriage

PDP chairman Abdul Nasser Madani has got permission from the Supreme Court to attend the marriage function of his son. He will be released from August 1 to 14, however will have to foot the bill for his security in Kerala during the period.

Madani had moved the apex court after the Bangalore NIA court gave him persmission only to meet his elderly parents, but not to attend the marriage. The function is scheduled to be held at Thalassery on August 9.

The NIA court had given permission to meet his parents in Kerala between August 1 and 9. His mother Asma Biwi is suffering from cancer.

Madani has asked for leave from August 1 to 20. Madani, who was convicted in the Bangalore blasts case, is now undergoing treatment at a Lalbaug hospital.

