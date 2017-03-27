SC gives Centre two weeks time to consider alternatives to pellet guns in Kashmir

Photo for representational purpose. (PTI File Photo) Photo for representational purpose. (PTI File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday told the Union government that it had two weeks to consider alternatives to the use of pellet guns in Jammu and Kashmir. The court also asked the government to devise ways which ensure that both the sides are protected.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Kashmir High Court Bar Association (KHBA) which sought directions for use of pellet guns in the valley.

The debate surrounding use of pellet guns grew in the wake of protests following killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani. Several people, including youngsters and children, were injured by pellets used by security forces. Some also lost their eyesight.

Earlier, in July 2016, the central government constituted a team to recommend suitable replacement for the pellet guns.

A seven-member expert committee set up to explore other possible alternatives as non-lethal weapons submitted its report to Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi in August last year.

