SC gives govt two weeks to set up mobile subscriber verification mechanism

Supreme Court of India. (File Photo) Supreme Court of India. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Monday gave government two weeks to put in place a mechanism for proper verification of all mobile phone subscribers at the time of issuing SIM cards. A bench led by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar said that there has to a concrete process of weeding out fictitious subscribers for a crackdown on fraudulent activities. It said that the government must set the ball rolling on the verification drive and fix a concrete deadline for completing the verification process.

“If people are issues SIM cards without proper verification and mobile chips are used to withdraw money of someone else, you won’t be able to catch hold of that person since it would turn out to be a fictitious person..now you must start the process of verification and tell us how quickly you can do it,” said the bench, seeking an affidavit by the government within two weeks.

The PIL by Lokniti Foundation has highlighted the perils of issuance of SIM cards to people without a concrete method of verifying the subscribers, causing several instances of monetary frauds as well as terror activities.