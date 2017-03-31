SC gives Calcutta HC judge CS Karnan four weeks to apologise in contempt case

Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan. Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan.

The Supreme Court on Friday gave Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan four weeks to decided on whether he wants to unconditionally apologise for committing contempt by writing against Supreme Court judges, refusing to restore his administrative and judicial work.

Chief Justice of India JS Khehar, heading a seven-judge bench, asked Karnan if he wants to provide medical certificates on his mental condition. Karnan, however, declined, saying he wants his work restored. Karnan questioned as to why the Supreme Court withdrew his work without even hearing him. “I am also holding constitutional post. My dignity has been hurt and work has been taken away without hearing me… Am I a terrorist that police knocked on doors to serve a warrant?”

The Calcutta HC judge ended the hearing by telling CJI Khehar that he wouldn’t appear on the next date and that the apex court may rather have him arrested and put in jail.

On March 10, the Supreme Court had issued bailable warrants against Karnan to secure his presence before it on March 31 (Friday) in the contempt case.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had then said: “I am greatly saddened by what is happening. A sitting judge of a High Court, who is supposed to be a matured individual, is acting in a reckless manner making scurrilous allegations against brother judges of the High Court, against sitting judges of the Supreme Court.”

More details awaited.

