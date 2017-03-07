SC for imposing ‘real-time’ cost on frivolous litigants

The Supreme Court on Monday spoke in favour of imposing “real-time” exemplary costs on litigants filing frivolous cases, saying “liberal access to justice does not mean access to chaos and indiscipline”.

The bench led by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar slapped a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on a litigant who overstayed in a rented house by breaching the undertaking given to the SC but kept filing applications in various fora.

While ordering the litigant to vacate the premises within two days, the bench noted that this case demonstrated the blatant abuse of the legal process.

The court said imposition of “real-time costs” was necessary to ensure that access to courts was available to citizens with genuine grievances.