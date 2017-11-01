SC for decriminalisation of politics, asks Centre to constitute special court for cases against MPs, MLAs

Supreme Court (File photo) Supreme Court (File photo)

Strongly pitching for decriminalisation of politics, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to constitute special courts on lines of fast track court for speedy disposal of cases pending against MPs and MLAs. The apex court told the government that decriminalisation of politics has to be done and asked for the estimated expenditure on constituting special courts for cases against MPs and MLAs. It also asked Centre to apprise how many of 1,581 cases involving MPs and MLAs, as per 2014 data, have been disposed of within one year.

The court was hearing a PIL seeking debarring of convicts for life from contesting polls and stopping them from entering judiciary and the executive. In its response, the Centre told the apex court that recommendation of the Election Commission and Law Commission, favouring life ban on politicians convicted in criminal cases, is under active consideration.

The apex court had earlier asked the Centre and the poll panel to file their responses to the petition, which also seeks a direction to them to fix minimum educational qualification and a maximum age limit for persons contesting elections.

(More details awaited)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd