SC finds Justice CS Karnan guilty of contempt of court, sentenced to jail for 6 months

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sentenced Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan to six months imprisonment for contempt of court. The apex court also banned media from publishing content of orders passed by Justice C S Karnan. It had taken suo motu cognisance of various letters written by Justice Karnan against judges of Madras High Court and the Supreme Court, and restrained him from exercising administrative and judicial power from February 8. Karnan is due to retire in June this year.
Karnan is the first sitting Indian judge in judicial history to be sent to jail. The court has directed the West Bengal DGP to ensure his immediate arrest.
The seven-judge bench had earlier given Justice Karnan four weeks to respond to the contempt notice. While appeared before the apex court on March 31, becoming the first HC judge to do so in Indian history, he refused to abide by any of its order including taking a medical test.
Justice Karnan had issued a suo motu order against seven judges, directing them to “appear” before him on April 28 for “violating” Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. They did not appear before him.
On Monday, Karnan had sentenced Chief Justice of India JS Khehar and seven other SC judges to five-year rigorous imprisonment after holding them guilty under the SC/ST Atrocities Act-1989 and amended Act of 2015.
In his order, Justice Karnan imposed sentences of five years each and a fine of Rs one lakh on three counts, under sub-sections (1)(m), (1)(r) and (1)(u) of Section 3 of the SC/ST Atrocities Act.
Justice Karnan directed that all the three sentences would run concurrently and said that if the fines were not paid, they would “undergo further six months of imprisonment.”
More details awaited.
- May 9, 2017 at 11:39 amThe supreme court rather the stupid court and its rogue judges have shown extraordinary alacrity in punishing the Calcutta High Court judge. Why they had to do it? Are they cons utionally correct? Or we have the biggest monster called supreme court of India, our country has ever seen in its history, even more dangerous than Ravana or Nisumba or name any other demon? THIS MONSTER CALLED SUPREME COURT IS REACHING ITS HEIGHT IN DELIVERING INJUSTICE NOT JUSTICE. THE PARLIAMENT MUST COLLIDE WITH THIS STUPID COURT AND ITS MOSTROUS JUDGES. IT IS HIGH TIME THE COURT IS BROUGHT TO ITS KNEES. IT IS PERPETRATING INJUSTICE. LET US WAKE UP BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE AS OTHERWISE OUR INDIVIDUAL FREEDOM AND LIBERTY WILL BE PUT TO STAKE BY THIS TYRANNICAL COURT. NO WONDER SOMEONE CALLED THE ACTS OF THE ROUGE JUDGES OF THIS IC COURT "THE TYRANNY OF THE UNELECTED".Reply
- May 9, 2017 at 11:30 amWe have a crazy CM in Delhi and now a crazy judge in Kolkota High Court. Does the instant media coverage available these days make some go crazy like this ?Reply
- May 9, 2017 at 11:43 amA crazy moron called madhukarReply