SC disposes of petitions seeking fresh chance to deposit old notes

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to give any immediate relief to petitioners who sought a fresh chance to deposit their demonetised currency and said a five-judge Constitution bench that will decide the validity of the demonetisation process will also deal with the question.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud disposed of 14 petitions, which said the old currency could not be deposited during the window period provided by Reserve Bank of India due to compelling reasons. It asked the petitioners to file interlocutory pleas in the pending petition which will be taken up by Constitution bench.

“We think it appropriate that the writ petitioners shall file interlocutory pleas in the pending writ petition… before the Constitution bench,” the court said.

Appearing for the Centre, Attorney appearing for the Centre, said those who had approached the court for depositing scrapped notes, will not be prosecuted with regard to the amount mentioned in their petitions.

The top court said it has not opined on the merits of the validity of the ordinance or on the demonetisation decision, which would be dealt with by the larger bench along with the individual grievances.

The apex court bench was dealing with a clutch of petitions seeking a direction to authorities to allow them to deposit demonetised notes as she could not do so during the period specified by the Centre and the RBI.

The apex court had referred the issue of validity of the demonetisation process to a Constitution bench on December 16, 2016.

