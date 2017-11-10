SC dismisses plea against release of Padmavati

The top court was hearing the petition filed by Siddharajsinh M Chudasama and 11 others, which also sought setting up of a committee of eminent historians to check the veracity of the script to prevent any inaccuracy in the portrayal of Rani Padmavati (File) The top court was hearing the petition filed by Siddharajsinh M Chudasama and 11 others, which also sought setting up of a committee of eminent historians to check the veracity of the script to prevent any inaccuracy in the portrayal of Rani Padmavati (File)

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the petition filed against the release of upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Padmavati’, reports PTI. While dismissing the petition, the apex court said that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) considers all aspects before granting certificate to any film and, therefore, the court should not intervene in Censor Board’s jurisdiction.

The top court was hearing the petition filed by Siddharajsinh M Chudasama and 11 others, which also sought setting up of a committee of eminent historians to check the veracity of the script to prevent any inaccuracy in the portrayal of Rani Padmavati.

The petitioners also sought a stay on the film’s release till the time the alleged historical inaccuracies in the movie are corrected by the producer and the director. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus ‘Padmavati’ is based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in Padmavat, an Avadhi poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540.

The film, which stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji, is slated to release on December 1. The movie has run into controversy over its plot, with some right wing outfits calling it the wrong portrayal of the Rajput queen.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App