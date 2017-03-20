SC dismisses PIL seeking to stop use of helmets by bike riders

The Supreme Court today dismissed a PIL seeking directions to the government to stop use of helmets for motorcycle riders under the Motor Vehicles Act. “We are not superior to the Parliament and cannot direct them to make laws. If the Parliament makes a law in violation to the principles laid down in the Constitution then we can examine the issue. There is no fundamental right which is being violated by wearing a helmet. It is for your safety,” the bench said.

The bench, which rejected the petition by Chartered Accountant Waman Dattatray Damle, said such issue can be raised before the Parliament.

