  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • SC directs UP govt to file vision document for protection of Taj Mahal

SC directs UP govt to file vision document for protection of Taj Mahal

Expressing concern over a sudden burst of activities in Taj Trapezium Zone, the court asked UP why leather industries and hotels are coming up in the area.

New Delhi | Updated: February 8, 2018 11:40 am
Taj Mahal monument in Agra. (File)
Related News

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file a vision document before it within four weeks for protection and preservation of historic monument Taj Mahal, PTI has reported. Expressing concern over a sudden burst of activities in Taj Trapezium Zone, the court asked UP why leather industries and hotels are coming up in the area.

The court has further asked the state govt to give details of the number of trees planted in and around Taj Mahal and Taj Trapezium Zone.

Earlier, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday sought the response of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on a petition alleging that inaction on the part of Taj Trapezium Zone Authority (TTZ) has led to the deterioration of air quality, adversely affecting the Taj Mahal, a PTI report said.

More details awaited

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. Sathya Service
    Feb 8, 2018 at 12:05 pm
    Do you want to your organ? We are here to help you with good cash to do anything you wish, 1 k1dney 2 Cr Contact us if you are interested in donating your organ. Contact (sathyahome2018 ) Whatsapp Number 918496850589 or call 918867434096
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News

    Adda

    Feb 08: Latest News