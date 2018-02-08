SC directs UP govt to file vision document for protection of Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal monument in Agra. (File) Taj Mahal monument in Agra. (File)

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file a vision document before it within four weeks for protection and preservation of historic monument Taj Mahal, PTI has reported. Expressing concern over a sudden burst of activities in Taj Trapezium Zone, the court asked UP why leather industries and hotels are coming up in the area.

The court has further asked the state govt to give details of the number of trees planted in and around Taj Mahal and Taj Trapezium Zone.

Earlier, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday sought the response of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on a petition alleging that inaction on the part of Taj Trapezium Zone Authority (TTZ) has led to the deterioration of air quality, adversely affecting the Taj Mahal, a PTI report said.

More details awaited

