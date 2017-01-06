SC declines hearing on PIL that seeks postponing of budget in view of elections

Supreme Court (File Photo) Supreme Court (File Photo)

The Supreme Court declined to hear a PIL that urgently sought postponing of the annual budget in Parliament in view of the schedule of Assembly elections in five states.

While the Budget is scheduled to be presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on February 1, the elections in five states begin three days later. On Thursday, opposition parties led by the Congress approached the Election Commission seeking postponing of the budget arguing that the government led by the BJP may announce populist measures in the budget thereby giving it an advantage in the polls. The parties wanted the Budget announcement after March 8, the last day of polling.

“We don’t have any objection to the government convening the Budget Session from January 31…But the Budget should be presented only after March 8. The government has time till March 31 to get the Budget passed. Parliament can take up other business till then. There can be discussion on the President’s Address, Bills can be taken up and other discussions can take place,” Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said after the meeting.

The Election Commission has not given any assurance to the delegation. “They listened to each one of us,” Azad said.

Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur are the five states going to polls in the months of February-March. While UP has a seven-phase schedule, Manipur votes in two phases. Goa, Uttarakhand and Punjab will have single-phase elections.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd