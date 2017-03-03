SC declines to hear PIL saying Kalikho Pul’s letter is fake, defaming judiciary

Pul’s allegations named former and serving Supreme Court judges, senior law officers, politicians and other persons holding high office. Pul’s allegations named former and serving Supreme Court judges, senior law officers, politicians and other persons holding high office.

The Supreme Court Friday declined to hear on urgent basis a PIL that claimed the letter submitted for investigation was a fake letter in the name of the ex-Arunachal Chief Minister Kalikho Pul. The PIL alleged that the step had been taken to defame the judiciary. The letter was a 60-page note in Hindi in which Pul purportedly wrote about his commitment to probity and alleged corruption by a range of public figures. His allegations named former and serving Supreme Court judges, senior law officers, politicians and other persons holding high office. One of the charges made in the note was that relatives of two judges had, via some individuals, indicated that they wanted money from Pul in exchange for ensuring that President’s rule in Arunachal would not be declared illegal.

Chief Justice of India JS Khehar had earlier in February ordered grant of an open court hearing to Dangwimsai Pul, the first wife of former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalikho Pul, who had demanded registration of an FIR and investigation into a note attributed to her husband who allegedly committed suicide on August 9 last year. Her letter underlined that prior permission from the CJI or other senior judges was imperative before registration of the FIR and launching an investigation against members of the higher judiciary.

However, she later withdrew her plea, questioning JS Khehar’s order to convert her letter into a petition and also the bench before which it came up for hearing, Dangwimsai’s lawyer Dushyant Dave said that she did not want a judicial order on her plea and that she would withdraw in case the judges wanted to adjudicate her contentions based on Pul’s note.

