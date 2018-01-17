SC declines to fix date for NJAC ruling review plea

The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to fix a specific date to hear a plea seeking review of its 2015 verdict striking down the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said several other important cases were pending and it would see when the matter can be accommodated.

“Others are waiting, there are more important cases. You leave at that. You have made your submissions. We will see,” the bench observed when advocate Mathews J Nedumpara sought urgent listing of a petition filed by the National Lawyers Campaign for Judicial Transparency and Reforms, seeking review of the 2015 verdict.

The review plea contended that the 2015 judgment of the top court was “unconstitutional and void”. Nedumpara told the bench that the issue of judges’ appointment was very relevant today and there was a dire need to have a proper system in place.

The apex court had on October 16, 2015 struck down the NJAC Act, 2014 to replace the 22-year-old collegium system of judges appointing judges. While four of the five judges of the constitution bench had held as unconstitutional and void both the NJAC Act and the Constitution (99th Amendment) Act 2014, Justice J Chelameswar had upheld the validity of the constitution amendment law.

