SC declines plea to abort 26-week foetus

Supreme Court of India (File Photo) Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

Observing that the law limits its discretion, the Supreme Court has declined a woman’s plea to let her abort her 26-week-old foetus suffering from Down Syndrome — a congenital disorder that causes intellectual impairment and physical abnormalities. A bench of Justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao referred to a report by a medical board that said that though the foetus was likely to have “mental and physical challenges”, there was no imminent threat to the woman’s life.

“It is sad that the child may suffer from physical and mental challenges. We understand it is unfortunate for the mother but we cannot allow an abortion in view of this medical report. We have a life in our hands,” said the bench. “Everybody knows that children with Down Syndrome are undoubtedly less intelligent, but they are fine people…in these circumstances, as per the present advice, it is not possible to grant permission to terminate the pregnancy.”

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act does not allow abortion after 20 weeks except in cases where there is a risk to the mother’s life.