SC collegium clears five names for elevation

The Supreme Court collegium is learnt to have cleared names of four high court chief justices and one judge of Karnataka high court for elevation to the SC. Sources said the collegium, which met a few days ago under Chief Justice J S Khehar, recommended the names of Rajasthan HC CJ Navin Sinha, Madras HC CJ Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Chhattisgarh HC CJ Dipak Gupta, Kerala HC CJ Mohan M Shantanagouder and Karnataka HC Judge S Abdul Nazeer to be elevated to the top court. In doing so, the collegium overlooked seniority of some HC chief justices.

Watch What Else Is Making News

It is learnt that at least one member of the collegium questioned the move to ignore the Uttarakhand HC CJ K M Joseph’s claim to be elevated to the SC. This member, sources said, expressed the view that by not elevating “highly competent” Justice Joseph to the SC, the collegium was setting a unhealthy precedent.