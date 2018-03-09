SC Collegium clears five names as permanent judges in two High Courts

Supreme Court of India Supreme Court of India

THE SUPREME Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of five Additional Judges as permanent judges in the Allahabad and Manipur High Courts.

The SC Collegium, comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices J Chelameswar and Ranjan Gogoi, which met on March 6, recommended the appointment of Justices Ashok Kumar, Vivek Chaudhary, Saumitra Dayal Singh and Akhilesh Chandra Sharma as permanent judges in the Allahabad High Court.

The Collegium also recommended the appointment of Additional Judge Songkhupchung Serto as a permanent judge in the Manipur High Court. It said the recommendation for Justice Serto’s appointment should be “processed expeditiously” as his term ends on March 13.

The Collegium said the proposal regarding the transfer of “some other high court judge” to the Manipur High Court “in view of depleted strength of judges” would be considered later.

