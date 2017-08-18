SC bars lawyer for one month

The Supreme Court Thursday barred a lawyer from practising as an Advocate-on-Record for one month for leveling “false allegations” against its Registry. A bench headed by CJI J S Khehar said Advocate Mohit Chaudhary had abused the privilege of being an AOR under the 2013 Supreme Court Rules and his conduct was “unbecoming” of a lawyer.

“We are thus of the view that the appropriate course of action would be that the contemnor is not permitted to practice as an AOR, for a period of one month from the date of the order,” the bench said. “… We hope that both for the petitioner and other advocates who may consider the interest of the client paramount even to reach the ethical practice of the court, this would be a caution….”

Chaudhary, who represented a firm in a slum redevelopment case, had made an urgent mention before a bench headed by the CJI alleging that his case was listed in a “manipulated way” so that it came up before a particular bench.

