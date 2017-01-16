SC asks states to respond on speed governors in public transport vehicles

The Supreme Court today chastised several states for not filing their responses on a PIL seeking installation of speed governors in public transport vehicles.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud also asked the transport secretaries of states like Delhi and Bihar to appear in person with relevant records on the next date of hearing of the PIL.

The bench said the states, which have been served with the notice, were not filing their responses on the matter.

States like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Tripura, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh have not filed their replies.

The bench was hearing the PIL filed by NGO Suraksha Foundation on the issue of installation of speed governors in public transport vehicles.