Wednesday, May 16, 2018
  • SC asks realty firm JAL to deposit Rs 1,000 crore

SC asks realty firm JAL to deposit Rs 1,000 crore

On submission of this amount, the liquidation proceedings against Jaypee Infratech limited (JIL), a subsidiary of holding company JAL, shall remain stayed, a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: May 16, 2018 4:23:06 pm
Jaiprakash Associates Limited, JAL, realty firm, Supreme C ourt, JAL fine, India news, Indian Express news The apex court had earlier directed JAL to deposit Rs 2,000 crore with the apex court Registry. (Representational Image)
The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked realty firm Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) to deposit an additional Rs 1,000 crore with its Registry by June 15 for ensuring refund of money to the hassled home buyers.

The bench, which also comprised Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said if there was any default in depositing the money by June 15, the statutory proceedings against JIL, a firm which has been facing insolvency proceedings, shall proceed. The apex court had earlier directed JAL to deposit Rs 2,000 crore with the apex court Registry. So far, the real estate firm has deposited Rs 750 crore.

