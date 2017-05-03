SC asks parties to decide names of experts for renovating Padmanabhaswamy temple 

Supreme Court suggested to the stakeholders, including the temple management committee and the Travancore royal family, to decide the names of experts for renovation of the historic Padmanabhaswamy temple. (File Photo) Supreme Court suggested to the stakeholders, including the temple management committee and the Travancore royal family, to decide the names of experts for renovation of the historic Padmanabhaswamy temple. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday suggested to the stakeholders, including the temple management committee and the Travancore royal family, to sit together and decide the names of experts for renovation of the historic Padmanabhaswamy temple without tampering with its archaeological heritage. This was conveyed by a bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar to senior advocate Gopal Subramaniam, who is assisting the court in the case, and the counsel for the parties.

“The archaeological heritage of the temple should not be disturbed. It (renovation) must be done in such a manner that its ancient nature is preserved,” the bench, which also comprised Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul, said.

Senior advocate Krishan Venugopal, appearing for the Travancore royal family, submitted that there were several allegations against the executive officer of the temple management committee and these cannot be brushed aside.

At the outset, Subramaniam expressed satisfaction over the manner in which the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and the temple management were executing the court’s order on cleaning two water tanks at the temple in Kerala. “Something, which did not happen for 70 years, has happened now,” he said, adding sewer line is also being laid in and around the temple complex. The court has now fixed the matter for further hearing on May 8.

Earlier, the court had granted two months to the KWA to clean the two water tanks. The government has fixed an estimate of Rs 28 lakh for the cleaning work.

