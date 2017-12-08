SC asks J&K cops to conduct ‘fair’ trial in constable’s death

The bench, disposed of a plea and rejected the contention of petitioner M K Pandita, that the police has “concocted a fake story” into the killing of Bhat. The bench, disposed of a plea and rejected the contention of petitioner M K Pandita, that the police has “concocted a fake story” into the killing of Bhat.

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Jammu and Kashmir police to complete the trial into the death of its constable Sameer Bhat, who had allegedly gone missing on May 14 this year, in a “fair manner”.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said since a charge sheet and multiple supplementary charge sheets have been filed in the case, the Jammu and Kashmir police should ensure that trial takes place in fair manner.

Advocate Shoeb Alam, appearing for the state government, said the investigation has progressed and chargesheet and three supplementary chargesheets have been filed.

The bench, disposed of a plea and rejected the contention of petitioner M K Pandita, that the police has “concocted a fake story” into the killing of Bhat.

The apex court had on August 21 asked the J&K police to file the charge sheet in the case after the state government said that investigation in the case was likely to be completed in four weeks.

The court had on July 17 directed the state police to file a fresh report in four weeks giving details of the probe conducted in the case so far.

It had perused a report filed by the police earlier and said there was nothing in it except the confessional statement of an accused.

The constable had gone missing after leaving Kupwara town in Kashmir for Srinagar and is alleged to have been killed by his colleague, Special Police Officer Eijaz Ahmed, to avenge an alleged sexual assault.

A vacation bench of the apex court had on June 19 asked the state Director General of Police to file a fresh status report as it was not satisfied with the one filed that day.

Pandita, who had sought an independent probe into the constable’s death, had said there was foul play in the policeman’s killing. Bhat’s body was recovered on June 7, 21 days after he went missing.

The apex court had on June 8 issued notice to the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir Police on the plea of Pandita, who also hails from Kupwara, and sought the status report.

