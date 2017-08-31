Supreme Court allows Pune woman to abort foetus with no skull

The law does not allow medical termination of pregnancy beyond 20 weeks. The law does not allow medical termination of pregnancy beyond 20 weeks.

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed a woman from Pune to abort her 24-week foetus that does not have a skull or brain, PTI has reported. The apex court’s decision came on the basis of a medical board report of Pune’s B J Government College that stated there was no treatment for the anomaly.

Earlier, a bench of Justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao had directed that a medical board be set up to ascertain the condition of the 20-year-old woman and apprise the court about it. The woman had moved the plea for abortion on the ground that the foetus did not have a skull.

“The board shall examine the petitioner and submit a report about her condition and advisability of permitting a medical termination of pregnancy forthwith,” the bench had ordered. The bench also directed Mumbai-based Sir J J Group of Hospitals to look into the condition of a 13-year-old rape survivor whose parents had sought to abort her 30-week-old foetus.

The Centre also informed the top court that all states, Union Territories have been directed to set up medical boards to deal with such abortion cases in accordance with Supreme Court directives, reported PTI. The law does not allow medical termination of pregnancy beyond 20 weeks.

Read | 30 weeks pregnant, 13-year-old rape victim’s parents approach SC for permission for abortion.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd