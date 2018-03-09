SC allows passive euthanasia: ‘Not satisfied’, says Mumbai couple who sought President nod for active euthanasia

Narayan and Iravati Lavate said they were “not fully satisfied” with the Supreme Court’s judgment on passive euthanasia (Express Photo/Janak Rathod) Narayan and Iravati Lavate said they were “not fully satisfied” with the Supreme Court’s judgment on passive euthanasia (Express Photo/Janak Rathod)

Reacting to the Supreme Court judgment allowing passive euthanasia, the Lavates on Friday said they were “not fully satisfied” with the order. The Mumbai-based couple, who had previously approached the President of India seeking permission for active euthanasia or assisted suicide, added the government should come up with a policy for people above the age of 75 to be given the right to euthanasia. The apex court, in a landmark judgment today, recognised the “living will” of terminally ill patients and allowed passive euthanasia.

“We’re not fully satisfied with the Supreme Court’s judgment. People above the age of 75 should be given this right. They can verify the details of these people from the police and doctors. The government should come up with a policy,” the couple was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Narayan (88) and Iravati (78) are not suffering from any ailments, but wish for assisted suicide as they do not wish to depend on hospitals. They are also driven by the satisfaction of having lived a happy life. Further, the two fear having to live without the other.

“There is a bill in Parliament that talks about euthanasia for terminally ill patients. But that is passive euthanasia, I want active euthanasia. If there is right to life, there should be right to death. We have lived our life satisfactorily,” Narayan had previously said.

