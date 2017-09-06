SC allows medical termination of 31-week-old pregnancy of 13-year-old Mumbai rape survivor

The Supreme Court of India The Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the termination of a 31-week-old pregnancy of a 13-year-old Mumbai rape survivor.

The parents of the 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by her father’s business partner about six months ago, filed the petition in the Supreme Court seeking permission for medical termination of pregnancy.

While the girl is now in her 31st week of pregnancy, it was four weeks later that her parents realised that she was pregnant.

Speaking to The Indian Express, gynaecologist Dr Nikhil Datar said the girl underwent a sonography on August 9 and was found to be 27 weeks pregnant. “Precious time was wasted because first she was admitted to a shelter home and the mother had no time to file medical documents. Later, holidays delayed the process further.”

The 13-year-old’s family resides in Charkop, Mumbai. Her father is a street vendor while mother is a homemaker. The child is staying with her parents. On August 13, she was released from Asha Dan shelter home in Byculla. The 23-year-old accused lived with the victim’s family in Charkop and is suspected to have raped the girl on multiple occasions.

