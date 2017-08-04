SC allows liquor vends along highways in hilly regions of Uttarakhand; no exemption for Haridwar district

The Supreme Court of India. The Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court has allowed liquor vends along highways in hilly regions of Uttarakhand, but it made no exemption for Haridwar and Uddham Singh Nagar districts.

Meanwhile, the apex court relaxed the 500 metre cap on liquor vends across the national and state highways in Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar islands. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar relaxed the cap while noting that almost half the state revenue of Arunachal Pradesh came from the sale of liquor and 916 out of a total of 1011 shops have been affected by the 500 metre cap.

More details awaited.

