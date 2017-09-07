Supreme Court allows abortion in 31st week, patient 13-yr-old rape victim

Supreme Court (Files) Supreme Court (Files)

The Supreme Court Wednesday allowed a 13-year-old rape survivor, who is 31 weeks’ pregnant, to medically terminate her pregnancy. This is the first time the court has allowed an abortion in such an advanced stage of pregnancy. The bench of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and Amitava Roy gave the go-ahead for the procedure after perusing the report of a board of doctors at Mumbai’s JJ Hospital, and said “considering the age of the petitioner, the trauma she suffered because of this… and above all the opinion of the medical board that MTP be allowed”.

The medical board, set up following an order of the apex court, had opined that “termination of pregnancy be carried out”, though it warned that “termination of pregnancy at this stage will have equal risk to the mother”. The court said she has to be admitted to hospital on Thursday and the procedure would take place on September 8. Solicitor-General Ranjit Kumar, who assisted the court in the matter, pointed out some discrepancies in the report saying it had mentioned the “estimated date of delivery” as November 31 when there are only 30 days in November. “The November date is also misleading as it would then mean that she will deliver only after 40 weeks when the fact is labour usually occurs in 36-37 weeks,” he said. Also, she was 28 weeks pregnant when her matter was first listed for hearing and should be 32 weeks pregnant by now, though the report said 31, Kumar added. A doctor from the Ministry of Health, present in the court during the hearing, also said that abortion after 32 weeks of pregnancy would not be safe. But the court went by the medical report before it.

The order comes a week after the apex court asked the Centre to issue instructions to all states and Union territories to set up a permanent medical board to decide cases of unwanted pregnancies that had crossed the 20-week limit. Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, a woman is not permitted to abort her foetus after the pregnancy crosses 20 weeks, unless the mother’s life is at risk. This has forced women to knock on the apex court’s doors for relief where the pregnancy is due to rape or where the foetus is suffering from incurable deficiencies. The girl’s parents had come to know about her pregnancy only in the 27th week of her pregnancy, when the mother took her to a local doctor as she had put on weight. Their counsel told the SC Wednesday the perpetrator was already behind the bars.

In July this year, the SC had allowed MTP of a girl who was in the 26th week of pregnancy after a medical board concluded that the foetus was suffering from severe cardiac ailments and could pose a risk to the mother’s life. The apex court’s Wednesday decision has been hailed by several medical experts who claim this will pave the way for reviewing the provisions of MTP Act that currently caps the limit of abortion to 20 weeks gestation. “It is a historic judgment. Committees should also be set up nation wide to take up such cases. Not all pregnant women can approach court for abortion once they cross 20 weeks of gestation,” said Dr Nikhil Datar, who has filed a petition in the Supreme Court to amend the MTP Act. He added that “pelvis of such a young girl is small and does not easily facilitate normal child birth”. “In case of delivery or abortion, there may be a Caesarean procedure required,” said Datar.

The ruling in the case of the 13-year-old came after a 10-year-old rape victim’s case in Chandigarh in which the apex court had rejected the plea to abort in 30th week of pregnancy. The judgment was based on a medical report submitted by the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, which opined against abortion at such an advanced stage. The girl subsequently delivered a baby in mid-August.

The JJ hospital panel, set up to examine the teenager from Charkop in suburban Mumbai last week, submitted a report that approved possibility of abortion to avoid the mental trauma the girl was facing. Medical experts said different medical panels might opine based on individual cases.“We are waiting for the court orders. Once we get them, the girl will be admitted for abortion. The procedure will be carried out after evaluation and as per gynaecology department’s recommendation,” said Dr T P Lahane, dean at JJ Hospital. The girl’s father is currently out of Mumbai and she resides with her mother.

The minor rape victim first underwent an sonography on August 9 when she discovered she was pregnant. Her parents had initially suspected she was gaining weight due to a thyroid problem. A student of Class VI, she was allegedly assaulted by her father’s business partner in her house seven months ago. According to the police, the man had assaulted her multiple times and threatened to kill her parents, which forced her to keep quiet until her mother took her to a doctor and discovered she was pregnant. She subsequently underwent psychiatric counselling at JJ Hospital.

