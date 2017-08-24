SC adopts exclusive flag, plate for judges’ vehicles

The apex court said that discrete and insular minorities face grave dangers of discrimination for the simple reason that their views, beliefs or way of life does not accord with the ‘mainstream’. The apex court said that discrete and insular minorities face grave dangers of discrimination for the simple reason that their views, beliefs or way of life does not accord with the ‘mainstream’.

The Supreme Court on Thursday adopted an exclusive “flag” and “plate” for use on official vehicles of the Chief Justice of India and its judges. A letter was also sent by the apex court to all the high courts in the country to adopt the flag and plate for using them on official vehicles of their judges.

“In the view of the need being felt to have a common flag on the officials of the chief justice and the judges of the higher judiciary across the country, the Supreme Court of India has also written to all the high courts to consider adopting the same flag and plate for the official vehicles,” Rakesh Sharma, deputy registrar of the apex court, said in a release.

The artwork is also being shared with the HCs which could be used for the officials vehicles of the chief justices and the judges of the HCs by suitably replacing the name of the “Supreme Court of India” in the art-work by the names of the respective HCs.

(With inputs from PTI)

