SC acquits 12 in 1987 robbery case

The Supreme Court acquitted 12 people in a 1987 robbery case in Ludhiana on Tuesday. On February 12, 12 people barged into the Punjab National Bank at Dholewal and robbed Rs 5.70 crore. The suspects were linked to a Sikh militant group. In 2014, a Ludhiana court convicted them and awarded 10 years’ imprisonment for robbery and unlawful activities under the TADA Act.

However, two of them, Daljit Singh Bittu and Gursharan Singh Gama, who had already spent more that 10 years in jail as undertrials, were released. Due to old age, another person, Asa Singh, was also granted bail. Others, including Harjinder Singh, Sewa Singh, Mann Singh, Avatar

Singh, Harbhajan Singh., Balwinder Singh, Mohan Singh, Sarup Singh and Gurjant Singh, lodged in different jails filed a plea in the Supreme

Court challenging the conviction of the Ludhina court. Giving the verdict on the plea, the Supreme Court acquited them on Tuesday.