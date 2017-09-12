SC abortion: 13-year-old’s baby dies of ‘prematurity’

The foetus was fully formed and she delivered the baby weighing 1.8 kg. The foetus was fully formed and she delivered the baby weighing 1.8 kg.

TWO days after a 13-year-old rape victim delivered a pre-term boy after the Supreme Court allowed medical termination of her pregnancy, the baby succumbed to prematurity and lung consolidation on Sunday.

The gynaecology department at JJ Hospital, where the minor is currently admitted, will now refer her for psychiatric counselling.

“It is very difficult for her to cope with all this. First, she got the news of pregnancy, then she had to deliver the child. And now, when the family wanted to keep the baby, they lost him,” said Dr Ashok Anand, the head of the gynaecology department at JJ hospital.

The minor had reached 27 weeks’ gestation when sonography tests first revealed the pregnancy. The girl had been allegedly raped by her father’s business partner. Her father filed a petition with the Supreme Court seeking to abort the baby. On September 8, following a court order, the girl underwent a Caesarean procedure to terminate the pregnancy.

The foetus was fully formed and she delivered the baby weighing 1.8 kg. “We expected the baby to survive. There have been deliveries with much lower birth weight,” Anand said. On September 9, the girl’s family decided to keep the baby. But a day later, the newborn developed breathing problems and died at 10.30 am.

The girl was informed about her son’s death on Sunday evening. Post-mortem reports showed prematurity, along with pulmonary consolidation that led to fluid accumulation in the lungs, caused the baby’s death . The newborn was on ventilator support in the neonatal intensive care unit of JJ Hospital.

