SBSP chief seeks explanation from two MLAs over reports of cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar has sought an explanation from two party MLAs following reports that they cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha election. After a recent meeting with Amit Shah, the BJP’s national president, Rajbhar, a Cabinet minister in state government, declared his four-MLA strong party’s support for the saffron party candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections held yesterday.

“I have served notices to Kailash Nath Sonekar and Tirveni Ram seeking an explanation following reports in a section of media that they cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha election,” he said. The two MLAs been asked to submit their explanation in a week’s time, Rajbhar said, adding it is necessary that the truth is known.

In a photo-finish to the keenly watched Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP yesterday took a sweet revenge on the opposition by ensuring victory of all its nine candidates, days after losing two crucial seats in the Lok Sabha bypolls in the state. The remaining seat went to the Samajwadi Party in the polls marred by cross-voting from both the sides, which led to the defeat of the BSP candidate in the prestigious battle of ballots, touted as a test for the new-found bonhomie between the parties headed by Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.

