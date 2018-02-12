SBI ‘Grahak Seva Kendra’ operator shot at, Rs 2.38 lakh looted

Three motorcycle-borne miscreants on Monday shot at an operator of SBI’s ‘Grahak Sewa Kendra’ and looted over Rupees two lakh from his posession in East Champaran district of Bihar, police said. The incident occurred when Santosh Kumar was on his way to deposit the money at a ‘Grahak Sewa Kendra’ at Baghiya village after withdrawing the money from SBI’s Turkaulia branch, Station House Officer of Kotwa police station, Rajesh Kumar, said.

After looting Rs 2.38 lakh from the man at a place between Dipiu and Okra villages, the miscreants fled from the scene. Raids are being conducted to nab the culprits as they have been identified, the SHO said.

Kumar was referred to Motihari Sadar Hospital after being administerd first aid at a nearby private clinic.

