SBI cuts base rate by 30 basis points, will benefit 80 lakh customers

State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest lender, has reduced the base rate and benchmark prime lending rate (BPLR) by 30 basis points (bps) with effect from January 1 which will see a decline in EMIs (equated monthly instalments) of over 80 lakh existing customers. The base rate has been slashed from 8.95 per cent to 8.65 per cent for existing customers and BPLR from 13.70 per cent to 13.40 per cent.

The bank has also decided to extend its on-going waiver on home loan processing fees until March 31, 2018 for new customers keen on buying their house and other customers looking to switch their existing loans to SBI.

Though banks migrated to the MCLR (marginal cost of funds based lending rate) system in April 2016, most loans, particularly retail loans, remain linked to the previous base rate system. Any reduction in base rates will impact those customers.

The lowering of lending rates come at a time when bond yields have been rising on fears of a fiscal slippage or of the government breaching the targeted fiscal deficit for FY18. In that context, the decision of the bank has surprised many. Banks have been trying to focus on boosting their retail lending especially to home buyers with corporate loan growth muted given the pile of bad loans.

“The reduction in base rate is a New Year gift to the bank’s loyal customers as a large number of consumers who have their loan linked to base rate will benefit by decrease in rates. This reduction is part of bank’s efforts to ensure transmission of reduction in policy rates in the recent past,” said P K Gupta, Managing Director (retail and digital banking), SBI.

Banks review MCLR on a monthly basis, while the base rate revision happens once a quarter. “MCLR was reduced earlier also as the gap between MCLR and base rate had become quite wide. This move will help in reducing that gap,” he said. MCLR rates, on the other hand, have been left unchanged with the one-year rate at 7.95 per cent and overnight rate at 7.70 per cent, according to the lender’s website.

Given the current liquidity position, the bank does not anticipate a revision in the MCLR anytime soon. Besides, CASA ratio and deposit rates – the two most important determinants of MCLR – have remained stable. However, if liquidity tightens further, the lender will have to review the rates, Gupta said.

In November 2017, SBI raised interest rates on bulk deposits by 1 percentage point in certain categories. After the revision, the interest rate for deposits above Rs 1 crore and tenors of at least one year stood at 5.25 per cent. Senior citizens get an extra 50 basis points across all maturities.

