SBI beats ONGC to become most-valued PSU firm in mcap

State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday surpassed ONGC to become the country’s most valued state-owned firm in terms of market valuation.

At the end of trade, the market cap of SBI stood at Rs 2,35,307.51 crore. This is about Rs 2,961.79 crore more than that of PSU energy major ONGC’s Rs 2,32,345.72 crore.

ONGC once used to be the country’s most-valued company in terms of market valuation.

Among the top-10 most valued companies list, SBI is at fifth position, while ONGC is seventh.

Shares of SBI ended the day with a mild gain of 0.17 per cent at Rs 290.15, while ONGC fell by 1.12 per cent to Rs 181.05 on BSE.

In intra-day, shares of SBI rose by 2.33 per cent to Rs 296.40 and ONGC lost 1.36 per cent to Rs 180.60.

So far this year, shares of SBI surged almost 16 per cent while that of ONGC fell by over 4 per cent.

IT major TCS is the most valued Indian company with a market cap of Rs 4,54,902.85 crore followed by RIL (Rs 4,45,578.92 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 3,70,480.05 crore), ITC (Rs 3,38,851.25 crore), SBI, HDFC (Rs 2,35,122.56 crore), ONGC, Infosys (Rs 2,11,870.18 crore), HUL (Rs 1,97,464.44 crore) and Maruti Suzuki (Rs 1,85,235.49 crore).

