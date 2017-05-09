Says Police Shielding Liquor Shops In Gorakhpur: Day after sparring with IPS officer, BJP MLA targets cops

MLA Radha Mohan Agarwal, IPS officer Charu Nigam. MLA Radha Mohan Agarwal, IPS officer Charu Nigam.

A day after he allegedly misbehaved with a woman IPS officer in Gorakhpur, a BJP MLA on Monday claimed that police in the city were allowing liquor shops to run in residential areas in violation of rules. Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, MLA from Gorakhpur Sadar constituency, also announced an agitation against such shops. He said he would stage a dharna at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Gorakhpur on May 10 to highlight the issue.

Gorakhpur is the home district of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Gorakhnath temple, of which Adityanath is head priest, also falls in Agrawal’s constituency.

On Sunday, Agrawal had a heated argument with local circle officer Charu Nigam, an IPS officer, leaving her supposedly teary-eyed. He alleged that the district administration had ordered closure of a liquor shop operating in a residential part of a village in the Chiluatal police station area, after it was shifted from a nearby highway a fortnight ago. The police, however, allowed the shop to open, due to which women were staging a protest. Nigam ordered cane-charge on the agitators instead of conducting an inquiry into the role of the police, he claimed.

Announcing his dharna on Monday, Agrawal said he would collect complaints from the public about liquor shops running in violation of norms in the city. He said he would hand over the complaints to the district magistrate.

“After the Supreme Court order, liquor shops were shifted from highways to residential areas. Residents were protesting against such shops. These shops have led to disputes. This could not happen without involvement of the police,” Agrawal said. “It is the primary responsibility of every MLA to raise issues of public. If we will not do this, then SP and BSP will get opportunity to make that an issue,” he added.

About the incident involving Nigam, Agrawal claimed that he did not misbehave with any officer and only asked her to not interfere when he was talking to the SDM. He also blamed Nigam for the disturbance at the spot.

When contacted, DIG Gorakhpur Range, Nilabja Chaudhary said that Nigam had not submitted any complaint against the MLA.

About the MLA’s allegation on police involvement in running illegal liquor shops, the DIG said it was unfair to blame the police. “The excise department issues licence for liquor shops with approval of the district administration. Police have no role in the process,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nigam posted a message on Facebook thanking her seniors for standing by her, and that her training had not taught her to be “weak”. “Media has taken this stand because everyone of them saw both the incidents and this shows the positivity of media in Gorakhpur. I am thankful to them to have shown the truth with least manipulation…” it said.

