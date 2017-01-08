Sayeed wanted to secure future of his people: Jammu and Kashmir Governor

File Photo: Mufti Muhammad Sayeed in Srinagar (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi, file) File Photo: Mufti Muhammad Sayeed in Srinagar (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi, file)

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra on Sunday paid rich tributes to former chief minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, saying he was one of the farsighted leaders in the country and wanted to secure the future of the people in the state.

He was speaking at a function organised at SKICC in Srinagar to release Jammu and Kashmir Cultural Academy’s special English and Urdu editions of ‘Sheeraza’ journal, highlighting the life, vision and contribution of the former chief minister who passed away on January 7 last year.

Terming Sayeed as a highly secular and visionary politician, Vohra said despite having a different point of view on any issue, he was always on the same page when it came to the stability, development and welfare of the state and its people.

The Governor said Sayeed’s policies and vision were focused on ways to develop the state on every front within the shortest possible time. He said it was the vision of the former chief minister to turn the state’s horticulture sector into a game-changer with special focus on introduction of high density fruit plantation in the state.

“He (Sayeed) used to say that high density fruit plants will change the fortunes of the state and its people in a big way and increase the horticulture income from present Rs 7,000-8,000 crore to Rs 25,000-30,000 crores,” the Governor added.