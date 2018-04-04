Maharashtra: SPPU ranks nine in NIRF, jumps two positions from 2017

Savitribai Phule Pune University Savitribai Phule Pune University

Outdoing its own score in the previous cycle, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has been ranked at number nine among the top universities across India in the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings, which were released by Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday.

Even in the overall rankings, which considered universities, colleges and all kinds of higher educational institutions, SPPU’s ranking has jumped by two positions to rank 16 from its previous year’s position at number 18 among all HEIs in India.

NIRF ranks institutions on five main parameters — teaching, learning and resources; research and professional practice; graduation outcomes; outreach and inclusivity and perception. SPPU’s overall score across these five categories is 58.24, with the highest score in GO (84.55) and the lowest in perception (15.04).

Incidentally, the perception score of the university was extremely low last year as well, only 11.2 out of 100.

The rankings assume significance as performance of institutions has been linked with the “Institutions of Eminence” scheme. The number of institutions participating in the rankings has risen by over 1,000 this year.

The rankings were declared on the same day that the Vice-Chancellor of SPPU, Dr Nitin Karmalkar, and a team of senior officials were making a presentation in Delhi for being selected as one of the 10 universities to be chosen as Institute of Eminence.

“It gives me great joy to acknowledge that our university has been given the ninth position amongst all universities in India. This excellence is a team effort and all stakeholders, teaching, non-teaching and students share credit for it. I think what worked for us especially was the improvement in publications of research, especially in quality journals. I have also personally tried to improve the perception by a number of reach-out activities including speaking to students regularly,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App