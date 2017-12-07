Saving environment everyone’s responsibility: Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao

Top Stories
Published: December 7, 2017
Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao.
STATING that protection and conservation of the environment is the responsibility of everyone, Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao Wednesday said the state government would bring a ban on plastic in six months.

“The environment has become a serious issue across the world and there is a danger of global warming. So, it is everybody’s responsibility to maintain the environmental balance,” said Rao, addressing an event at the SIES High School in the city.

The Governor said it is good to see that the new generation is aware of environmental issues and is coming forward for protecting natural resources. “Our country is leading in various fields. But the issue of air pollution in Delhi is very sad. The changes in environment are leading to insufficient and sudden rains and floods and droughts. To tackle the environmental challenges, we all need to come together,” he added.

State Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam said that the plastic ban would come into effect from March itself. “We will complete all legal procedures and alternative options for implementing the plastic ban,” said Kadam.

