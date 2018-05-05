Saudi firm to set up 300 MW windmill project in Kutch

The project is slated to be commissioned within 18 months from the signing of the PPA (Power Purchase Agreement). The project is slated to be commissioned within 18 months from the signing of the PPA (Power Purchase Agreement).

Alfanar, a Saudi Arabia-based firm will be setting up a 300 megawatt (MW) windmill project in Kutch district of Gujarat that will help electrify over 2.9 lakh households, company sources said Wednesday. “The proposed project is expected to come up about 50 kilometers, north-east of Bhuj. There will be 131 wind turbines that will generate the required 300 MW,” an official from the company told The Indian Express. Alfanar had recently bagged the 300 MW wind project from the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited.

The project is slated to be commissioned within 18 months from the signing of the PPA (Power Purchase Agreement). The project is expected to boost the wind power generation capacity of Gujarat which currently stands at over 5500 MW. Compared to other renewable sources of power, wind energy tops with over 5000 million units of generation. Gujarat is only behind Tamil Nadu in wind power generation.

“Alfanar has planned and identified a team of experienced employees, who will be working dedicatedly on the 300 MW clean energy development project to ensure quality and timely completion of the project,” said Mohammed Irfan, director, Alfanar Energy, India in a statement. The company will develop, finance and construct the wind project which is expected to be operational by December 2019.

“The land has already been identified and the necessary processes are underway to acquire the same. The project work is in progress, while the land acquisition is underway, the grid connectivity progress applications is almost completed,” said the official. Alfanar had visited the Vibrant Gujarat 2017 summit and had inked an MoU.

