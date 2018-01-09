Saudi Arabia gives nod to India’s plan to ferry Haj pilgrims by sea

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that ships are now well equipped to ferry 4,000-5,000 people at a time.“ (Express photo: Rohit Jain Paras/File) Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that ships are now well equipped to ferry 4,000-5,000 people at a time.“ (Express photo: Rohit Jain Paras/File)

Saudi Arabia has agreed with India’s decision to revive the option of sending Haj pilgrims to Jeddah by sea.

A decision was taken on Sunday during the signing of the annual Haj agreement between India and Saudi Arabia by Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Saudi Arabia’s Haj and Umrah Minister Dr Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten at Makkah. India had discontinued the practice of sending Haj pilgrims by sea in 1995.

Naqvi said: “Sending pilgrims on ships will help cut travel expenses significantly. It will be a revolutionary, pro-poor, pilgrim-friendly decision.”

He said that ships are now well equipped to ferry 4,000-5,000 people at a time. “They can cover the 2,300-odd nautical miles one-side distance between Mumbai and Jeddah in three or four days. Earlier, ships used to take 12 to 15 days to cover this distance,” he said in a statement.

The minister said he had held discussions with Transport and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari last year on reviving the sea route for Haj. Now, after the green signal from Saudi Arabia, officials from both countries will discuss the technical issues so that the sea route can be started in the coming years.

He said that India’s transparent and digital Haj process had been lauded by the Saudi Arabian government. “For the first time, Muslim women from India will go to Haj without mehram (a male companion). Separate accommodation and transport has been arranged for women pilgrims in Saudi Arabia and women ‘Haj assistants’ will be deployed for them.

“More than 1,300 women have applied for Haj without mehram and all these women will be exempt from lottery system and allowed to proceed for Haj,” Naqvi stated.

Women above 45 years of age, who wish to go for Haj but do not have a male companion, are allowed to go in groups of four or more women under the new Haj policy. In all, about 3.59 lakh applications have been received for Haj this year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App