Saudi Arabia deports man wanted for plan to kill BJP leaders

Saudi Arabia has deported a man wanted in connection with a conspiracy to target leaders of BJP and other Hindu right wing outfits. Syed Zaker Raheem, who comes from Saidabad in Hyderabad and was living in Riyadh for many years, was arrested by Saudi authorities in May 2016 on the request of Indian authorities. After completing formalities, he was deported to Delhi Thursday and taken to Hyderabad Friday where Telangana police arrested him.

Raheem is brother-in-law of wanted Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Farhatuallah Ghori, who is learnt to be holed up in Pakistan. Ghori is an absconding accused in an NIA case in connection with LeT’s recruitment of several youth in Karnataka and Telangana in 2010-11 to execute terror attacks and assassinate right-wing leaders. NIA had arrested several youngsters in the case. Thirteen of them were convicted by a court last September after they pleaded guilty to the charges.

According to NIA’s chargesheet, a number of Indian youths were influenced into joining the terror outfit in 2010-11 by a group of LeT-linked operatives based in Saudi Arabia. The chargesheet said that two of them, Abdul Hakeem Jamadar and Dr Zafar Iqbal Sholapur, also travelled to Pakistan via Iran, between December and January 2011 with the intention “of going to Afghanistan to join the Taliban to fight against American and NATO forces’’.

But Ghori, wanted in connection with the attack on Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar, allegedly convinced them to focus on India. In Karachi, the duo “met some senior ISI officials’’ and LeT operatives, says the chargesheet. “These ISI officials motivated them to collect intelligence and carry out espionage activities for them in India,’’ the chargesheet said.