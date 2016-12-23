Saudi Arabia deports key accused in fake currency racket

The case was first registered by Kerala Police in January 2013 after customs officials apprehended one Abid Chullikulavan Hassan at Nedumbasserry International Airport with fake currency on January 26. The case was first registered by Kerala Police in January 2013 after customs officials apprehended one Abid Chullikulavan Hassan at Nedumbasserry International Airport with fake currency on January 26.

A FAKE currency racketeer, who collaborated with members of Dawood Ibrahim’s gang, was on Thursday deported from Saudi Arabia and arrested by NIA on arrival at the IGI Airport.

Abdul Salam alias Podi Salam, a resident of Malappuram district in Kerala, was wanted by the NIA in a 2014 case of fake currency seizure worth over Rs 9 lakh at Nedumbassery airport in Kerala.

The NIA has filed a chargesheet in the case in which the accused had been found to be collaborating with Dawood henchman, Aftab Batki, to transport fake currency from Pakistan into India via Gulf.

The case was first registered by Kerala Police in January 2013 after customs officials apprehended one Abid Chullikulavan Hassan at Nedumbasserry International Airport with fake currency on January 26. The NIA took over the investigation in July 2014.

“Abdul Salam was part of the criminal conspiracy to smuggle high quality counterfeit Indian currency notes to India from UAE and had facilitated smuggling of the contraband through Abid Chullikulavan Hassan. The case is pending trial before the NIA special court at Ernakulum, Kerala,” an NIA statement said.

One of the accused in the case had come in contact with Aftab Batki through an inmate while he was lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail on charges of narcotics smuggling. Batki drafted him for smuggling of fake currency after he came out of jail.

Interestingly, it was the same accused who had tipped off Customs about the consignment of fake currency but was arrested by NIA as he had an active involvement in the racket.