‘Saubhagya’ scheme: 11.64 lakh state consumers to avail benefit

STATE ENERGY Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has embarked on an ambitious campaign to provide electricity connections to each household in Maharashtra. A survey recently conducted under the ‘Saubhagya’ scheme, has revealed that, in Maharashtra, the government aims to reach out to 11,64,135 beneficiaries. Of these, 7,67,939 consumers will be provided electricity through conventional sources, while 21,056 will get it through non-conventional sources.

The Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana ‘Saubhagya’ Scheme, which was launched in September 2017, aims at ensuring electrification of all households — in rural and urban areas — in the country by December this year. Under the scheme, free connections will be provided to prospective beneficiaries’ households using the Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011 data. Those not covered under the programme can avail the facility by paying Rs 500, which shall be recovered by DISCOMs in 10 instalments through electricity bills. “It is mandatory for the beneficiaries to pay monthly electricity bills. Only households which are permanently disconnected, temporary immigrants’ camps and houses built on agricultural lands (where it is not monetarily feasible to provide electricity) are excluded from the scheme,” MSEDCL officials said.

The eligible beneficiaries’ households will be given a free power plug and an LED bulb along with internal house wiring. Similarly, in remote and inaccessible areas where conventional electrification is not possible, the households will be electrified through the solar energy power packs. In such areas, a DC fan, a power plug and five LED bulbs and internal house wiring will be provided for free. The households constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, Shabri Yojna, Ramai Yojna, Adim Yojna, among other schemes, will also be provided free electricity under the ‘Saubhagya’ scheme.

Another scheme launched by the central government last year, the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojna, aims at providing connections to 3,96,196 households, the survey revealed.

