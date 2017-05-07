Satyendra Jain gave Rs 2 crore to Arvind Kejriwal, alleges ousted AAP minister Kapil Mishra

Aam Aadmi Party Leader Kapil Mishra alleged he saw Kejriwal taking money from Satyendra Jain. (Source: Express File Photo/Amit Mehra) Aam Aadmi Party Leader Kapil Mishra alleged he saw Kejriwal taking money from Satyendra Jain. (Source: Express File Photo/Amit Mehra)

Former water resources minister and AAP leader Kapil Mishra on Sunday alleged he saw Health Minister Satyendra Jain give Rs 2 crore to party chief Arvind Kejriwal. “Parson maine Satyendra Jain ji ko Rs 2 crore Arvind Kejriwal ji ko dete huye dekha tha. Main poori raat so nahi paaya (Day before yesterday, I saw Satyendra Jain give Rs 2 crore to Arvind Kejriwal. I could not sleep for the entire night),” he said. The CBI had earlier registered preliminary inquiry against Jain to investigate the charges of money laundering against him.

Mishra alleged that Jain had told him that he settled land deals worth Rs 50 crore for Kejriwal’s relative. “Arvind Kejriwal told me such things happen in politics,” Mishra said at his press conference. Reacting to his allegations, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said they were so absurd that they did not merit any response. “The allegations made against the party do not merit a response. Nobody will believe it.”

Raising questions over the funds received by the AAP ahead of the Punjab polls, Mishra said, “I trusted Kejriwal, whom I thought to be clean. There were several funding related issues in Punjab. I though Kejriwal would act on it. I had this trust in him since two years.”

Mishra also questioned the timing of his sacking. “I could have been sacked before too. I was being praised initially by every AAP leader. There were no talks of me being sacked. Now the timing of the sacking raises questions,” he said.

On the water tanker scam, Mishra said that he is ready to assist law enforcement agencies. “Was Kejriwal lying to the public of Delhi since 2015? Within one month of becoming minister, I made a report against Sheila Dikshit. When I wanted to meet the anti-corruption bureau, everyone knows what had happened. After writing the letter, I met Kejriwal. I am exposing after I was dismissed by the chief minister,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Mishra met Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and briefed him on the water tanker scam that has been one of the main battles against the previous Sheila Dikshit regime. Reacting to the claims, Congress leader Ajay Maken took to Twitter demanding answers. “Now, Kapil Mishra alleges that he has himself seen Satyendra Jain giving Rs 2 crores cash to Kejriwal! This is a serious charge! Any answers?” he tweeted.

On Saturday, Mishra had claimed he would name a few faces within AAP who were allegedly involved in the water tanker scam. “I met Kejriwal this morning and had a detailed discussion about the water tanker scam. I have named people within the party. And it was after that meeting that I heard about my removal from the cabinet. So far, I have not received any official intimation. Why is this happening?” he told The Indian Express.

