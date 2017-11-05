Satyendra Dubey murder convict among 5 held for planning dacoity: Cops

The arrests came after the STF received information about some people planning a dacoity in Gajraj Bigha village under Nalanda police station limits. (Representational photo) The arrests came after the STF received information about some people planning a dacoity in Gajraj Bigha village under Nalanda police station limits. (Representational photo)

The Special Task Force of Bihar Police and Nalanda Police on Saturday arrested Uday Manjhi, a convict in the 2003 Satyendra Dubey murder case who had been out on bail, from Nalanda along with four others on charges of planning a dacoity. Six can bombs, 20 live cartridges and three firearms were seized.

Manjhi, a resident of Katari village under Chandauti police station area of Gaya, was out on bail after being in prison following a life sentence in 2010 for the NHAI engineer’s murder in Gaya. The other convicts in the case are Pinku Ravidas and Mantu Kumar.

The arrests came after the STF received information about some people planning a dacoity in Gajraj Bigha village under Nalanda police station limits.

IG (Operations) Kundan Krishnan said, “We have arrested Manjhi on dacoity charges. A petition has to be filed in Patna High Court seeking Manjhi’s bail cancellation. We are also probing Manjhi and his accomplices’ involvement in other dacoity cases. We suspect they were involved in a Danapur dacoity case.”

